ghum hai kisikey pyaar meiin shaheer sheikh breaks silence on playing lead role after the leap says maine avi tak virat slt | Shaheer Sheikh breaks silence on playing lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap

If reports are to be believed, many actresses have been approached for Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, but Madam Sir fame Bhavika Sharma seems to be fitting the role more. After the leap, the final star cast of the show is expected to be decided soon. Although nothing has been finalized on this. Recently there were reports that Ulka Gupta will be seen as the lead actress. Talking to Pinkvilla, she said, “I have met the producer of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, but can’t really make anything official yet.” I have just met him, that’s all. I have been approached by them, but there is no confirmation that I can get it and I can be seen in the lead role.