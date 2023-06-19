Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: This is how Sai-Virat will be separated forever, these 2 actors will enter

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Viewers want to know more and more about what will be shown next in Star Plus’ popular serial Gum Hai Kisi Ki Pyar Mein. At the moment, a lot of turn and twist are coming in the latest track. Sai is about to go to Germany with Savi and Satya and the flight she will be going on will be hijacked by terrorists. The next episode is going to be very interesting.

Missing someone’s love track

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein Sai meets Vinayak, Virat and the Chavan family before leaving for Germany. Vinayak complains to Sai that he too has to go with her. However Sai will not take her as Virat and she have decided that Savi will stay with her and Venu will stay with Virat. When Chavan leaves the residence, Sai feels something strange. May be Sai feels that now she will never come back.

Sai-Virat’s love story will end

While there, Virat gets a clue that terrorist Ramakant will decide to execute his plan B. On the other hand, Virat rushes to the airport to give his love one last chance. He decides that he will tell Sai that he cannot live without her. Virat proposes to Sai and Satya asks her to say yes. This track is going to be very emotional. If media reports are to be believed, the plane by which those people were about to leave crashes and all three will die in it.

These two actors will have entry

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, actors Nirjar Patel and Vibhor Sharma are about to enter the show. Both will play the role of deadly terrorists. Nirjar is best known for his roles in projects such as Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, Choti Sarrdaarni and Good Night. While Vibhor has worked in projects like Forensic, Sirf Tum, Mukhbir and Titu Ambani.