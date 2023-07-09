Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Paakhi breaks her silence on participating in Khatron Ko Khiladi 13, says- It is absolutely...

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fame Pakhi is lost in someone’s love Aishwarya Sharma She will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Before participating in the show, he had said goodbye to Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar. Although his fans are quite excited to see him performing dangerous stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Meanwhile, in an interview, the actress told the experience during the shooting.

Aishwarya Sharma said this

Pakhi used to be trolled a lot because of her character in Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Pakhi used to repeatedly try to come between Sai and Virat in the show. However, now on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Aishwarya Sharma in a conversation with ETimes said, “It was a completely different experience and the truth is that I took up this show solely to experience all of that. I am glad That I accepted the offer.”

Why did Aishwarya participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Aishwarya Sharma told that, “I don’t know if this will help me in my acting career or not, but I chose Khatron Ke Khiladi for my experience. I almost overcame all my fears. I am still underwater Can’t swim, which I really want to learn now.” Also, the actress told that now she wants to do a web show. I want to play different characters like lawyer, serial killer and warrior.

Aishwarya Sharma has faced many rejections

Aishwarya Sharma had earlier talked about the rejection in an interview. He had said, there were many breakdown moments as he had to face rejections even after giving auditions. I did small roles to pay the bills. Whatever he got, he did to the character. People made fun of me a lot. It was all part of my journey. I am very proud of it.”

