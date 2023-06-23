Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Paakhi gets hurt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, husband Neil Bhatt says big thing

aishwarya sharma neil bhatt

Serial Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Ki Pakhi i.e. Aishwarya Sharma has said goodbye to the show. She used to play the character of Virat’s life in the show. Now the actress is seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Recently Aishwarya was injured during the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, when Neil was asked about it, he said, of course I was worried. In an interview with Telechakkar, the actor said, I became very protective of him. Although I cannot do much because I am here and he is there.

Neil Bhatt further said, I told him to take care of himself and not get any permanent injury. I want him to give his best. He has to work further as an actor. For any artist his face and body is very important and it really matters.

Neil said that I keep giving him tips. I tell him to use hot and cold compress and some remedies to heal the injury. Please tell that the actress is in Cape Town for the shooting of the reality show.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the serial Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein. They fell in love during the show and later both got married.

The track of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is about to take a leap of 20 years. The story of the show will move forward. Sai-Virat will say goodbye to the show. Now a new cast will come in the show.

Sai-Virat’s pair was very much liked by the fans. Now after some time this face will not be seen in the serial. However, in which project he will work now, its information has not been revealed.