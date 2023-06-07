Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Sai wants to participate in Nach Baliye, will make this special person her partner

Star Plus’ popular show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein) is in news for its leap. It is being said that the story of the show is moving forward 20 years and Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora are about to leave the serial. Ayesha Singh, who plays the role of Sai, will also not be seen in the serial after a few days. However, now she has revealed that she wants to participate in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. He has even disclosed his partner.

Ayesha Singh wants to participate in Nach Baliye

Ayesha Singh gained popularity from house to house by becoming Sai in Gum Hai Kisi Ki Pyar Mein. He has a strong fan-following on social media. Fans are desperate to get a glimpse of the actress. Recently one of her fans asked Ayesha if she would like to participate in Nach Baliye and who would be her partner. To which the actress replied and said, she would love to participate in the show and obviously she will participate with her ‘Baliye’. Although the actress did not reveal her mystery man.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUg5_C6as2Y)

Ayesha Singh is excited about the upcoming projects

Ayesha Singh also said that she is very excited about the upcoming projects. He said the show is over. Now I want to do something bigger and better. Let us tell you that there are reports that after the leap in Gum Hai Kisi Ki Pyar Mein, Ulka Gupta can be seen as the lead actress. Talking to Pinkvilla, Ulka Gupta said, I have met the producer of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, but I can’t really make anything official yet. I have just met him, that’s all. I have been approached by them, but there is no confirmation that I can get it and I can be seen in the lead role.

Ulka Gupta broke silence on playing the lead role after the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, said- in place of Sai…