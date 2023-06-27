Gift of Vande Bharat Express to Jharkhand, grand welcome with drums and drums between Ranchi and Patna

Governor and others at Ranchi railway station

Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi, MP Sanjay Seth, MP Jayant Sinha, Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji and Minister Champai Soren were present at the inauguration of Vande Bharat Express at Ranchi Railway Station.

Welcome people at Mesra station

Vande Bharat train started from Ranchi and reached Mesra railway station. Governor, MP Sanjay Seth, Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu, Mahua Manjhi, Kanke MLA Samri Lal, former MLA Dr Jitu Charan Ram and others were present in the train.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan and others reached Mesra by train

Governor CP Radhakrishnan along with other public representatives and officials came to Mesra by sitting in the train. The Governor and other representatives were welcomed by the Railway Division. After this Vande Bharat left from there.

girl students of barkakana in train

Vande Bharat Express reached Barkakana station at 12.30 pm via Ranchi via Mesra. Programs were presented by DAV Barkakana, Kendriya Vidyalaya Barkakana, Kendriya Vidyalaya Bhurkunda and cultural organizations at Barkakana station.

children performing

People of Tasha Party and Army Band were present in Barkakana with drums and drums. The station resounded with the chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram. There was a huge crowd of people traveling in Vande Bharat and taking selfies. During this the children presented programs.

children dancing

Even after incessant rains in Barkakana, the enthusiasm of the people to welcome the train did not show any less. Students of different schools traveled in the train. People warmly welcomed everyone at Barkakana station.

People waiting to welcome at Mesra railway station

Vande Bharat reached Hazaribagh from Ranchi via Mesra and Barkakana. He was given a grand welcome with music. Hazaribagh MP Jayant Sinha and Koderma MP Annapurna Devi traveled in Vande Bharat. The long awaited demand of the people has been fulfilled.