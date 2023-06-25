Giridih: Fraud of lakhs from a woman in the name of getting a job in railways, government teacher accused

Giridih, Mrinal Kumar: A case of cheating a woman of Giridih of Rs 8 lakh has come to light in the name of getting a job in the railways. A government teacher has been accused of cheating. Now when the woman is asking for her money back, for the last two years the accused teacher is being evasive. In such a situation, now the woman is preparing to take action against the accused teacher by giving an application to the police-administration in this matter. A total of Rs 8.50 lakh has been cheated by the said teacher in different installments in the name of getting the woman’s son a job in the railways.

what is the matter

Surdashan Kumar, son of Jyoti Kumari, a resident of Baksidih Road, Giridih, prepares for competitive exams while living in Hazaribagh. In the year 2021, Surdashan befriended a young man named Chhote Lal, who lived with him in Hazaribagh. During this, Chhote Lal told Surdashan that he knows a person who works to get jobs in the railways. After this, Chhote Lal introduced Sudarshan to Birendra Thakur, a government teacher living in Hazaribagh’s Kalhabad-Barkatta Hazaribagh. Birendra is a government teacher in Jamua block of Giridih and lives in Giridih with a rented house. After meeting Sudarshan, Birender went straight to his mother Jyoti Aggarwal’s house to meet her and cheated her of a total of Rs 8.50 lakh in different installments by assuring her of getting a job.

All amount taken during covid

The victim Jyoti told that on January 5, 2021 three lakhs, on February 22 three lakhs, once 1.50 lakhs and then one lakh rupees was given. Told that once Birendra came to his house, and twice his son went to the bus stand and gave him money in a hotel. After taking the money, Birendra also gave a check for trust. During this, there was talk of getting a job till March 2022 and assured to return the money if the job was not available.

Kolkata was taken many times

Jyoti told that after taking the money, Birendra Thakur and Chhote Lal took their son Sudarshan to Kolkata many times and started coming and going by filling different forms to show off. Meanwhile, her health deteriorated and she got injured in the accident. On one hand the son was not getting a job and on the other hand all his money had been spent. In such a situation, when he demanded money from Birendra after receiving a total bill of three lakh rupees in the hospital, he started hesitating to give the money. Meanwhile, Birendra said that your son’s job letter has arrived. One lakh rupees will have to be deposited. Said that he got suspicious and refused to give the money. Birendra has said to return the money by 10th July.

I am a mediator, all the money has been given to Rahul: Birender

In this regard, Birendra told that he is a teacher and apart from this he does some social work. It is said that all the money taken for Jyoti’s son to get a job, he has given all that amount to a young man named Rahul, who lives in Hazaribagh. It was Rahul who had talked about getting a job. Said that in this matter he is also talking to Rahul. He has been told to return the money by July 10. Said that he has not cheated anyone.