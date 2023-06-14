Giridih: Husband brutally murdered his wife in a domestic dispute, police engaged in finding the accused

Giridih (Peertand), Bhola Pathak : In Monatand of Harladih OP area of ​​Pirtand of Giridih district, the case of brutal murder of his own wife by the husband in a dispute between husband and wife has come to light. The incident happened on Monday late night. However, the police got information about the incident late on Tuesday evening, after which Harladih OP police reached the spot on Wednesday morning and took the dead body into custody.

It is being told that Mangli Devi, aged 37, was murdered by her husband Ramlal Murmu late on Monday night in Monatand of Harladih OP area. The accused husband is absconding since the incident. Daughter Sukurmuni Murmu told that there was always a dispute between her parents. On Monday also there was a dispute about something. Here, after the information of the incident, the Harladih OP in-charge team reached the spot with the force and the dead body was taken into custody and sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

After getting the information of the incident, Mandaro chief Pramila Hembram, assistant sub-inspector Simon Kerketta, Brajkishore Tudu etc. reached the spot and inquired about the incident. At present, the police is engaged in the investigation of the whole matter.

