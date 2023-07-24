Giridih: Near Hazaribagh Road Station, the loving couple died by coming under the goods train.

In Sariya of Giridih district, a loving couple cut off their lives from a train. As soon as this incident came to light, sensation spread in the area. As soon as the information was received, a large number of nearby people reached the railway line. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel also reached there. RPF jawans took the dead body in their custody and sent it for postmortem.

Couple killed by being cut off from goods train near Chichaki Halt

Inspector B Das of GRP Gomo said that on Monday morning it was reported that a couple committed suicide by coming under the goods train on the down rail track at around seven in the morning near Chichaki Halt. Both have died. The bodies of both have been removed from the track. The dead bodies have not been identified. Efforts are on to identify him. Chichaki Halt is near Hazaribagh Road Railway Station. Detailed news is awaited.