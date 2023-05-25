Giridih: Three people convicted in human trafficking case, hearing on points of punishment on 31

Three people have been convicted in a case of human trafficking in Jharkhand. The points of their punishment will be heard on May 31. Giridih’s Principal District and Sessions Judge Veena Mishra’s court on Thursday found 3 people guilty in the case of human trafficking. The court will hear the sentence on May 31. The case pertains to a village in Taratand police station area.

Sonalal Murmu’s wife was taken to Delhi and sold

On the application of informant Sonalal Murmu, a case was registered in Gandey police station (case number 616/16). In the case, the informant said that his 30-year-old wife had gone to her maternal home for Dhankatni. On the occasion of Bandana festival, when he reached Jhalakdiha to find out about his wife, he came to know that some people took his wife to Delhi and sold her.

Application given in Gandey police station

After this he gave an application in Gandey police station. On his application, a case was registered under IPC 370, 374, 120/B. He named Pavindra Kisku, a resident of Champanagar under Pirtand police station area, Francis Kisku, a resident of Chengarbad under Gandey police station, and Nichit Muni, a resident of Ranitand under Taratand police station, as accused. It is said that the concerned people take the girl out and sell it.

Giridih’s four girls trapped in the clutches of human traffickers were freed, preparations were made for smuggling in Delhi

In the past too, the accused has sold two-three women by seducing them.

Even before this, he has sold two-three women after taking them out by seducing them. He claimed that he took his wife to Delhi and sold her. After receiving the application, the police started the investigation and submitted the charge sheet against the three in the court. On behalf of the prosecution, public prosecutor Gorakhnath Singh got the statements of five witnesses examined in the court. After hearing the arguments of the public prosecutor, the court found all the three people guilty under section 370/2/3/34.