Giridih’s Shruti, who got 506 rank in UPSC exam, got a grand welcome, see beautiful pictures

Shruti, who got 506 rank in UPSC exam in Giridih district, was given a grand welcome in Shastri Nagar. The people of the locality reached Swarna Cinema Hall Mod on the information of Shruti’s arrival and from here they welcomed Shruti grandly among the people of the locality with Shruti’s drums and drums. During this, the women of the locality welcomed Shruti by garlanding her.

Please tell that Shruti has a deep attachment to Shastri Nagar. Shruti is the younger daughter of Parmanshu Agarwal and Sangeeta Kumari, resident of Pathalgadha village under Rikhia police station area under Mohanpur block of Deoghar, she is the granddaughter of retired DTO Maheshwar Modi. Shruti’s father lives in Bokaro. Shruti told that she got her early education from St. Francis School in Deoghar. After studying there till class five, she came to Giridih and started further studies by staying with her family members in Shastri Nagar. After studying from Carmel School till Class X, she moved to Bokaro with her family for Plus Two studies. Studied 12th from Chinmaya in arts faculty.

Shruti says that in 2015 she got the distinction of being the state topper in the Faculty of Arts. The then Education Minister also honored him. After this she graduated from Miranda House, Delhi and started preparing for UPSC. She didn’t get success twice but still she kept trying and finally she got success.

Shruti’s father Parmanshu told that he had shifted to Bokaro to teach his daughter, but has now settled there. Shruti’s mother is a housewife. Elder sister Prerna Kumari is working in a multinational company in Lucknow. And the youngest brother Praveen Kumar Chinmaya Bokaro is studying in Class X.

Shruti and her family members Pramanshu Aggarwal, Sangeeta Aggarwal, Maheshwar Modi, Pappu Modi, Anju Modi, Prerna Aggarwal, Suraj Yadav and other residents of the locality were involved in this grand welcome ceremony on Shruti’s arrival in Shastri Nagar.

Shruti reached the Durga Mandap along with the residents and took the blessings of the mother. During this, a large number of local residents were also involved.