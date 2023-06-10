Giriraj Singh called Godse the ‘son’ of India, targets Asaduddin Owaisi, watch video

central minister Giriraj Singh has Assassination of Mahatma Gandhi doer Nathuram Godse Has said such a thing about which there can be a ruckus. Yes… During a conversation with the media in Dantewada city of Chhattisgarh, he called Godse a ‘son’ of India and said that he was not an invader like Mughal rulers Babur and Aurangzeb because he was born in India. The Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister further said that those who feel happy to call themselves the children of Babur and Aurangzeb, they cannot be the true sons of Mother India.

Responding to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ comment on Aurangzeb, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement on Godse said that if Gandhi ji’s killer, then Godse is also the son of India. They are born in India, they are not aggressive like Aurangzeb and Babur and the one who feels happy to be called Babur’s child, at least he cannot be a true son of Mother India.

Bhupesh Baghel is promoting religious conversion

Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh of promoting religious conversion. He said that tribals and non-tribals in the state are being converted under a conspiracy. When the BJP comes to power in the state, a strict law will be made against religious conversions. Targeting the Congress government, the Union minister claimed embezzlement of funds given to Chhattisgarh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

‘Stay at a distance…’, Giriraj Singh told reporters in Patna – lest rioters come

Giriraj Singh targeted Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said whoever is misappropriating MNREGA funds will face investigation and be punished, be it the Chief Minister or anyone else… He also targeted Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma and said that his remarks reflect the character of the Congress government and Baghel ji will have to see this. Let us discuss here that Lakhma had allegedly used a derogatory word in the local dialect Halbi while talking to the media in Kanker district on Thursday.

