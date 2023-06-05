Girl commits self-immolation in Lucknow’s Awadh Gymkhana Club, police engaged in searching call details

Lucknow: the capital Lucknow A girl was burnt alive on Monday in the bathroom of the prestigious Awadh Gymkhana Club. The girl committed suicide by pouring inflammable substance. The news of the girl’s self-immolation in the Gymkhana Club, which is an important center of VVIP people’s activities, created a stir. On information, the police immediately reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The reasons for the self-immolation are not yet known.

A 28-year-old girl died on Monday morning after being burnt under suspicious circumstances inside the bathroom of Awadh Gymkhana Club in Lucknow. The authorities were shocked at the news of the girl’s burnt body being found. Anan Phanan ACP Kaiserbagh Prakash Chandra Agarwal, Club’s office bearer and Inspector Ramendra Tiwari arrived with the police force and started the investigation.

Forensic team was also called for a thorough investigation of the case. Forensic team collected evidence from the spot. It is being told that the girl locked herself in the bathroom and set herself on fire. However, no suicide note has been found from the spot. The reasons for the self-immolation are being investigated.

Regarding the incident of a girl setting herself on fire in the residential premises of Gymkhana Club under the police station Kaiserbagh.

According to the ACP, the girl’s father Devi Prasad has been working in the Gymkhana Club for almost 25 years. This family is basically a resident of Cantonment of Basti district. The family and other people working in the Gymkhana Club live in the same premises.

On Monday, the girl locked herself in the common bathroom of the campus and set herself on fire. Hearing the screams, the family members and a woman living in the neighborhood reached there, and flames were coming out of the bathroom. People gave information about the matter to the officers and the police. At the same time, after breaking the door, the girl was taken out and taken to the hospital. Where, the doctor declared him dead.

According to the police, the girl’s mobile phone has also been found in the bathroom. Probably she was talking to someone on the phone. After this he took a step like self-immolation. By the time people came to know about this, the girl was completely burnt.

The call details of the girl are being scrutinised, so that it can be known to whom she spoke before the self-immolation. Apart from this, investigation will also be done about other people. It is being told that the girl had completed her graduation. Here his father, brother Sonu and sister-in-law lived together. The family members are extremely saddened by the incident. They are also deeply shocked by the girl taking this suicidal step.

