Girl student hanged herself in Bareilly, embraced death only after a year of love marriage, know the reason...

Bareilly: The daughter of a Class IV female employee studying in B.Com, a resident of 18th Battalion of PAC, located in Nakatiya, Cantt Police Station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide by hanging herself. . The police took the body into custody and sent it to the postmortem. The brother of the deceased said that his father had died a long time ago, due to which the mother had got a job in the PAC in place of the father on a Class IV post. The girl was a B.Com student in an educational institution in the city. The brother of the deceased blamed a relative for his sister’s death. It is alleged that the relative used to harass by calling. The girl student had made the last call to the accused. After this, she hanged herself.

Marriage after love, then gave life

Rahul Rathore, a resident of Maheshpura village of Cantt police station area of ​​Bareilly, had a love marriage with Tina a year back. But, after marriage, the relationship between the two was not good. Tina got into an argument with Rahul. After this, she hanged herself by tying a saree to the roof of the house. The relatives of the deceased told that Tina, a resident of Delhi, had a love marriage with Rahul Rathore. However, Tina’s maternal uncle was angry with the marriage, and he did not even talk to her over the phone. Tina tried to talk to her father on the phone even a day before, but the father did not talk to her. Along with this, due to the bad relationship with her husband, she came under stress. Tina hanged herself at home in the evening. Her brother-in-law, Jatin, saw Tina’s body hanging. After this informed husband Rahul Rathore. Police took the dead body into custody and sent it for postmortem and started investigating the matter.

Report – Muhammad Sajid