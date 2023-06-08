Girl student returning home from coaching in Hajipur molested, miscreants beat her to death for protesting

Miscreants molested a girl student returning from coaching on Thursday evening near Thegadih school in Kartaha police station area of ​​Vaishali district. When the girl student protested, the miscreants beat her to death. Deceased Putul Kumar (15 years) was the daughter of Naresh Sahni, a resident of Patepur village of Kartahan police station. As soon as the information about the incident was received, a crowd of relatives and villagers gathered there. After this, the police was also informed about this. Despite getting the information, the police arrived late. Angry people took the police hostage because of this. Later, the angry people were pacified by convincing them and assuring them of immediate arrest of the culprits. After this the body was sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

The girl student was returning home from coaching with her friend.

Family and villagers told that like everyday, Putul had gone to study in coaching with her friends. On Thursday evening she was returning with a girl student from her village. On the way, near Thegadih Chauri, four bike-riding youths started following them. The youths stopped the girl student near Thegadih school and started molesting her. On opposing this, started fighting. Putul’s friend ran away from there and informed the family members about this.

SDPO pacified the villagers

After the information, when the relatives and villagers reached the spot, the student had already died. After this, the angry people took them hostage when the police arrived late. The police station chief who reached the spot explained to the angry people and pacified them. Later, Sadar SDPO Omprakash also reached the spot and pacified everyone by assuring the immediate arrest of the accused.

Raids to arrest the accused

In relation to the incident, Praveen Kumar, Station Officer of Kartahan Police Station said that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. On the basis of the application of the family members, further action will be taken by registering an FIR.

