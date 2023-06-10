Girl suddenly disappeared 7 days before marriage, marriage was to be held in Kolkata this week, mother accused of kidnapping

Purnia: The case of sudden disappearance of a girl from the assistant cashier police station area of ​​the city, just seven days before her marriage, is coming to the fore. It is being told that the girl had gone out for shopping on June 5, after which she did not return. The family members tried a lot to find her, but till now the family members have not received any search news of the girl. On June 12, the girl was to be married to a boy from Kolkata.

Jailed criminal accused of kidnapping

The mother of the missing girl alleges that a jailed miscreant was continuously calling her and her daughter and was threatening to pick her up. In relation to the incident, the girl’s mother told that after a lot of research, she had reached the local assistant cashier police station to give an application for the missing of the daughter, but she was returned from the police station. After this, after getting tired, on Saturday, she pleaded with SP Amir Javed for the recovery of her daughter. The mother told that a criminal boy is in love with her daughter one-sided. His daughter has rejected. After this, that criminal youth who was lodged in the jail had been calling the girl and her for the past several days and threatening to kill her.

fear of murder

The girl’s mother alleges that at the behest of this boy, her girl has been made missing. He is afraid that his daughter might get murdered somewhere. Regarding the matter, Sadar SDPO Pushkar Kumar said that an FIR has been lodged in this regard. SIT team has been formed to recover the missing girl. Soon the girl will be recovered. Investigation has been started in the case of the accused youth calling from jail.

