Gita Press Shatabdi Samaroh: PM Modi, CM Yogi rattled the original soul of Gita

Gorakhpur: CM Yogi Adityanath said in Gorakhpur on the occasion of centenary year closing ceremony of Gita Press that the country and the world, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the concept of overall development is being realized for nine years. In the last nine years, we have seen India’s new journey of development, recognition of faith and heritage. This is new India. New India is moving forward by becoming a follower of PM Modi, following the path shown by him and joining the resolutions to make the country the biggest power in the world.

PM Modi is the creator of new India

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief guest of the centenary year closing ceremony of Gita Press, Chief Minister Yogi described him as the creator of New India. He was described as a great son of Mother India and a leader who gave recognition to India on global platforms. The CM congratulated the PM on behalf of the government and the people of the state on the land of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath.

Gita Press completes 100 years of glorious journey

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the glorious journey of 100 years of Gita Press has been completed. By coming here, the Prime Minister has disturbed the original soul of Gita. Coming for the first time, not only did the Prime Minister honor Gita Press, but the jury constituted under the chairmanship of the PM also gave the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press. This honor is not only for Geeta Press, but every heritage of India is honored.

Gita Press has seen many ups and downs in its journey of 100 years.

The Chief Minister said that Geeta Press has seen many ups and downs in its journey of 100 years. It is now poised to publish 100 crore books. Its published books in every Indian language are found present in the house of every Sanatani. While congratulating everyone on the completion of Geeta Press centenary year, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the organization will continue to move ahead by being committed to its resolutions as per the sentiments of the founders.

The popularity of the Prime Minister increases the pride of 140 crore countrymen.

The Chief Minister said that Yoga is a very ancient method of India. On the proposal of PM Modi, the United Nations accepted June 21 as World Yoga Day. 180 countries of the world are expressing their gratitude towards India by receiving the offerings and gifts of Yoga. He said that the popularity of the Prime Minister in the countries of the world, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Australia, Germany, Japan or America, who is called the grandfather of the world, increases the pride of 140 crore countrymen.

CM Yogi read the verse of Gita

The Chief Minister recited the verses of the Gita for PM Modi, ‘Yadyadacharati shresthastattdevetaro janah’. Quoting ‘Sayatpramanam kurute lokastadanuvartate’, he said that the behavior of the best people is followed by others. The CM said that the Kumbh of 2019 was considered by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of world humanity. Be it the grand abode of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi, Kedarpuri in Kedarnath, Mahalok of Mahakal or the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram being built in Ayodhya after waiting for 500 years, all are being completed one by one.

New journey of faith and development under the guidance of PM

CM Yogi said that under the guidance of PM Modi, a new journey of faith and development has started in Uttar Pradesh and Gorakhpur as well. The fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur, which was closed for 30 years, is running at 110 percent capacity today. AIIMS which is not imagined, is providing medical services to the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh, western Bihar and even Nepal. Referring to the Udaan scheme, CM Yogi said that before 2017 there was one flight service from Gorakhpur, today there are 14 flights. Now Vande Bharat Express has been flagged off.

