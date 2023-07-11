Give teachers the status of state employees unconditionally, otherwise we will fight against the government in 2024-25 also: Shatrughan Singh

Patna. Bihar State Panchayat-Nagar Elementary Teachers Association, Parivartankari Elementary Teachers Association and other teachers unions demonstrated on Tuesday along with Bihar secondary teachers, demanding unconditional state employee status to employed teachers. After the demonstration, a meeting was organized in Gardnibagh, which was also addressed by several MLCs and MLAs. The meeting was presided over by Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, President of Bihar Secondary Teachers Association.

Will fight against the government in 2024 as well as in 2025

Regarding the demand for necessary amendment in the Bihar State Teacher Rules-2023, General Secretary of Bihar Secondary Teachers Association and former MP Shatrughan Prasad Singh said that the result of the struggle of our teachers is that the government has been forced to say in the House that the Chief Minister should Ready to negotiate on the demands of Our struggle will continue till the government does not give the status of state workers to the teachers who are already serving. We will struggle on the streets and the MLAs and MLCs who want our interests will fight for us in the House. We will fight against the government in 2024 as well and will fight in 2025 as well.

Teacher will not fill the form of appointment exam

Shatrughan Prasad Singh said that our teachers will not fill the form for the recruitment exam, it is a suicidal step. The government should give our teachers the status of state employees without any examination and unconditionally. All our teachers are passed proficiency and eligibility test. He alleged that the government worked hard to stop the huge gathering of our teachers from reaching Patna. More than two thousand vehicles were stopped from entering Patna. Twenty thousand teachers were stopped by laying siege to the meeting place. Teacher leader Anand Kaushal along with other teacher leaders and many teachers were arrested. He said that the government should release our leaders with respect. The government is inspecting the schools in a very wrong way. We are not against the inspection of teachers, but if the inspection is punitive, we will not sit silent.

Talks after the end of the session on the issue of teachers

In the meeting, MLC Dr. Sanjay Kumar Singh from Tirhut teacher’s constituency said that we are standing with the movement of Bihar Secondary Teachers Association. At the same time, CPI(M) MLA Ajay Kumar said that in the meeting of the Grand Alliance, the Chief Minister has assured that he will hold talks on the issue of teachers after the session is over. Despite this, on Tuesday requested the Chief Minister to announce the status of state employees to the teachers in the House.

Ghera dalo dera dalo program, teachers surrounded the residence of MLAs and MLCs of four divisions of Bihar

be there too

Legislative Councilor of Saran Graduate Constituency Dr. Virendra Narayan Yadav said that the Chief Minister has expressed his concern regarding the demands of the teachers. The Chief Minister will hold talks on the issue of teachers within the next seven days and find a way out. Legislative councilor of Gaya teacher’s constituency Jeevan Kumar, BJP MLA Pranav Kumar also extended their support to the teachers. Executive President of Bihar State Panchayat-City Primary Teachers Association Pankaj Kumar and Ramchandra Rai, Vice President Prakash Kumar, Secretary Supriya Singh also addressed the meeting. Teachers union leaders Vanshidhar Brajwasi, Samarendra Bahadur, Pranam Sharma, Parmeshwari Yadav, Ashok Paswan along with other teacher leaders were also present on the occasion.

