Global Times: EU leaders may visit China in early 2023

Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong said that the country is preparing for the arrival of two EU leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen. About it wrote in the Global Times.

According to the Chinese Ambassador to Europe, members of the European Commission (EC) and the European Council (EU) will come to China on a working visit in early 2023. Now Beijing is preparing to meet the EU leaders according to all international rules. China hopes that such working visits will be repeated as often as possible. Cooperation between the EU and China should reach a new level.

Despite the fact that China does not fully share Europe’s position regarding the military conflict in Ukraine, the country does not want to spoil relations with the EU because of this.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong said that in international matters it is necessary to remove emotionality and be open-minded. Especially, it concerns the situation in Ukraine.