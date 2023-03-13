March 13 - BLiTZ. In China, they called to assess the risks of unleashing the Third World War on the example of a sharp increase in US military spending.

US defense spending, according to China’s Global Times, demonstrates the aggressive intentions of American politicians.

“How big is the risk of war in the world? The answer is very simple. You just need to look at the amount that the United States is currently spending on armaments in order to draw an almost accurate conclusion … High US spending on defense speaks of a great risk of a global war, ”RIA Novosti cites the argument of Chinese authors.

As noted, the US defense budget approved by US President Joe Biden is 4 times the defense budget of the People’s Republic of China. The Chinese edition recalled that Washington plans to allocate about $842 billion for military spending this year.

BLiTZ wrote: the military suppressed diplomacy in the United States. The military and defense-industrial lobbies are openly pushing Washington to unleash a military confrontation with China. Franz Gale, a former Marine Corps officer and Pentagon officer, came to this conclusion in a Global Times article. The military is confident that America’s militaristic aspirations are the result of a toxic combination of the defense industry, the interests of retired military men and the atrophy of a professional foreign service. Together, they have destroyed the relevance of traditional US diplomacy.

Recall: Beijing is able to get gigantic political “points” if its plan to resolve the military conflict in Ukraine is implemented. Aleksey Maslov, director of the Institute of Asian and African Countries of Moscow State University, an orientalist, is sure of this. The specialist said that China wants to “squeeze out” the policy of Europe from the influence of the United States.

