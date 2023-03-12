March 12 - BLiTZ. The military has suppressed diplomacy in the US. The military and defense-industrial lobbies are openly pushing Washington to unleash a military confrontation with the People's Republic of China.

This conclusion was once reached by a Marine Corps officer and Pentagon employee Franz Gale in the Global Times article.

“Why does the US Secretary of State seem like a powerless adviser in the shadow of the Secretary of Defense? The answer, of course, is no accident, but the result of a toxic combination of the defense industry, the interests of retired military men, and the atrophy of the professional diplomatic service. Together, they destroyed the relevance of traditional US diplomacy, ”RIA Novosti quotes analysts from the Celestial Empire.

BLiTZ wrote: China has a high development dynamics and has shifted its foreign policy to an anti-American track. Military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin explained why Washington does not want to strengthen China’s influence in the Asia-Pacific region. He does not believe that China is capable of attacking, but he poses a clear threat to America’s attempts to maintain world domination.

A new government was elected at the session of the National People's Congress March 12, 2023 at 09:22

Recall: Beijing is radically changing the political vector. This was stated by Nikolai Vavilov, a sinologist, political scientist, orientalist. The specialist previously predicted that there would not be a single pro-American character in the new Chinese government.