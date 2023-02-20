Go and erase: the fight against prohibited content in Runet was robotized

The answer to the unprecedented growth of destructive content in Runet is the robotic solutions of the state – computer vision technologies and artificial intelligence will eventually be able to cut off most of the forbidden photos and videos. The start of operation of one of the first robotic detectives, the Oculus system, became known last week. Izvestia found out from experts what is expected from automated cyber detectives, and learned about the plans for the development of the system.

The Oculus has opened its mouth

Roskomnadzor announced the launch of a system for automatically searching for banned photos and videos in Runet. The Oculus project is designed to detect such illegal content as extremist themes, calls for mass illegal events, suicide, drug advertising, LGBT propaganda, and so on.

The representative of the Main Radio Frequency Center (GRFC) of the RKN told reporters that the Oculus project has been fulfilling its tasks of searching for forbidden photos and videos on the Internet for some time. According to the source, the system was tested back in December last year, but the results of the test were not reported.

“The system recognizes images and symbols, illegal scenes and actions, analyzes text in photo and video materials,” the representative of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise GRCHTs specified the principle of operation of Oculus.

Photo: Global Look Press/dpa/Paul Zinken

The Oculus project uses computer vision technology and is able to check more than 200,000 images per day (about three seconds to process each image).

– Before the development of the Oculus system, the specialists of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise GRCHTS analyzed images and videos mainly manually. On average, operators processed 106 images and 101 videos per day,” the FSUE GRCHTs Izvestia said in a comment.

Help “Izvestia”

Based on the requirements of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation, in 2022, 102,627 Internet resources were removed and blocked, which contain false information (including about the progress of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of Ukraine). For comparison: in 2021 there were 7203 such resources, in 2020 – 1525, in 2019 – 311.

The most used tool in the hands of anti-Russian sources has become visual content, which is able to make a greater impression on the emotions of users.

According to FSUE GRCHTS

The organization noted that the creation of the system was a response to “an avalanche-like growth of stuffing in all types of prohibited content.”

Photo: Getty Images/Westend61

“All this shows the importance of a detailed analysis of information attacks in graphic content and the possibilities of countering them. The creation of the system is our response to provocations and anti-Russian actions on the part of foreign resources, ”the response to Izvestia’s request says.

Questions about power

At the moment, not much is known about the system itself, and three cybersecurity companies have refrained from commenting to Izvestia on the operation of the Oculus system. According to an expert in the field of IT security, who wished to remain anonymous, experts are reluctant to talk about topics related to government orders in the industry. In addition, few people know on what principles and algorithms the system works and how the search is organized.

– The relatively modest capacity of the system raises a number of questions: 200 thousand images per day is very small. In fact, such a volume can be handled manually by the staff. For comparison: the daily audience of one social network is tens of millions of users. Even if 1% of this mass uploads one photo per day, the system will choke. But we are talking about only one social network, ”the interlocutor explained.

According to him, there are business solutions that can identify and search for a specific type of content (logo, proprietary photos and videos). But the basis of such a mechanism is a hard-coded list of what to look for.

Photo: Global Look Press/Jochen Tack

“And “prohibited content” is an amorphous concept, there are many variations of such content,” he added.

However, further development of the Oculus is expected. The FSUE GRCHTS told Izvestia that it plans to expand the functionality of the system.

“Until 2025, the possibility of adding new classes and types of violations, as well as the function of determining the postures of people and their actions, is being worked out. The system will detect prohibited materials on several frames on video clips, in complex handwritten texts and drawn content, ”the GRCHTs told Izvestia.

Legal touches

“There are mechanisms based on artificial intelligence, and there are also those that search for content by keywords and phrases,” Vladimir Zykov, director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers, commented to Izvestia on the trend of attracting bots to combat prohibited content. technologies with the use of AI, then such a system needs to “feed” thousands and tens of thousands of materials, on the basis of which neural networks will be trained.

In his opinion, the modest declared capacity of the system is not a problem at this stage.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Viktor Tolochko

But there is another important point. Now in the functions of the ILV there is no possibility of an independent search for prohibited materials. They should block what is sent to them,” the specialist specified.

In his opinion, this gap needs legal regulation.

Pain points of Runet

Over the past year, the Internet space has literally become mired in illegal content, and one of the consequences of this is a surge in crimes “using information and telecommunication technologies.” One of the points of painful growth was drug advertising and recruiting into the criminal business, which is reflected in police statistics: among the identified drug crimes alone, more than 62,000 were committed with the help of ITT.

With the use of media technologies, 2588 crimes related to the production of pornographic materials were committed; 493 facts of call for extremist activity; 490 cases of incitement to terrorist activities and justification and propaganda of such. In total, over 381 thousand grave and especially grave crimes were committed on the Internet last year.

Photo: Getty Images/mantinov

Expert Vladimir Zykov also talks about the growth of illegal content in social networks.

“Children’s porn is something that needs to be actively combated. Unfortunately, now it has become visually larger than before. They try to trade such content through TG bots (the TG administration relatively quickly began to ban all such resources, it used to be worse with this). Child porn, and porn as such, is quite difficult for automatic systems to detect. I think they [«Окулус»] it will be easier to block everything that their system finds, despite errors and errors. Since those who uploaded this porn, most likely, they will not challenge the blocking: all pornography is prohibited in Russia. Few people know about this, but it is a fact,” he concluded.