Go back slogans to Governor CV Anand Bose in North Bengal University

West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose faced protest at North Bengal University. According to information, when the governor reached North Bengal University (NBU) in Siliguri, he was shown black flags. According to the information received from the sources, the members of Trinamool Congress Student Council showed black flags to the Governor and raised slogans of Go Back. It is worth mentioning that today the governor had reached the university to attend the meeting of the vice-chancellor. However, despite the protests, the meeting has started.

Meeting with Vice Chancellors of 13 Universities

The governor had called a meeting with the vice-chancellors of 13 universities. According to the information received, efforts are being made to sabotage the meeting, after receiving a complaint about it, the governor had reached the university on Monday. Even after the protests, Governor CV Anand Bose held a press conference. He said, I came to know what is going on in reality. All attempts to stop the meeting will be foiled. And today the meeting with the Vice Chancellors has started.

More news in a while…

CPIM leader Mo Salim lashed out at Mamta Banerjee government on the pretext of West Bengal Panchayat elections, said this