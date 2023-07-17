God is seen here only on the day of Nag Panchmi, this is how you can visit Nagchandreshwar Temple

Nagchandreshwar Temple, Nag Panchmi 2023: If you are fond of traveling then Nagchandreshwar located in Ujjain, which is situated on the third floor of Ujjain’s famous Mahakal temple. This temple is opened for darshan only one day in a year on Nagpanchami (Shravan Shukla Panchami). It is believed that Nagraj Takshak himself resides in the temple. This temple opens only for 24 hours i.e. one day in the whole year. Let us know what is the reason behind this.

Know the history of Nagchandreshwar temple

Nagchandreshwar Temple is situated on the third floor of the world famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. This temple was built around 11th century and was built by Parmar Raja Bhoj. After this, the renovation of this temple was done by Maharaj Ranoji Scindia in 1732. This temple is dedicated to Lord Nagdevata (Serpent God) and Lord Shiva. This temple is unique in the sense that “it remains open only on Shravan Shukla Paksha Panchami” (the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Shravan). It is the day of the famous Nagpanchami.

Shiva and Goddess Parvati can be seen seated on Sheshnag or Anant Shesh in the temple. It is believed that this idol was brought here from Nepal in the 7th century. This is extremely rare idol of Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Every year on the day of Nagpanchami at 12 o’clock in the night, the doors of the temple are opened for common devotees at midnight after the worship by the collector and Mahant Prakaspuri of Mahanirvani Akhara. On this day, about 2 lakh devotees reach the Mahakaleshwar temple for the darshan of Nagchandreshwar Shiva.

Here Shiva is given importance as a person having authority over nagas or snakes. He is also the one who gave shelter to Chandra – the moon god. The temple has been described in detail in the Puranas. The first two floors of the Mahakal temple have Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar forms of Shiva. If beliefs are to be believed, a person can get rid of any kind of snake defect after paying obeisance at Nagchandreshwar temple.

This is how you can see Lord Nagchandreshwar

The doors of the temple are opened every year at 12 o’clock in the night for the darshan of Lord Nagchandreshwar, which happens once a year on Nagpanchami, which remains open for the next 24 hours. At 12 o’clock on the night of Nagpanchami, aarti is again performed in the temple and the doors of the temple are closed again. The worship and all the arrangements etc. of this temple of Lord Nagchandreshwar ji are done by the monks of Mahanirvani Akhara.

Separate entry arrangements are made for the devotees who visit Baba Mahakal and Lord Nagchandreshwar on Nagpanchami festival. Their queues are also different. The doors of the temple are opened for common visitors at 12 o’clock in the night, but the crowd of devotees who have darshan start queuing up from the evening itself and wait for their turn.

This temple is famous all over the world because

This is the only temple in the whole world, in which Lord Bholenath is sitting on a snake bed instead of Lord Vishnu. In the ancient idol installed in the temple, Shivji, Ganeshji and Maa Parvati along with Dashmukhi snake are sitting on the bed. Bhujang is wrapped around Shivshambhu’s neck and arms.

Let us know in which temples of Nag Devta you can go for darshan.

