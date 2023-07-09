‘God will have a bigger plan for me’, says Indian star after not being selected for West Indies tour

Indian Premier League In the 2023 edition of IPL, many young cricketers shined their talents. punjab kings batsman Jitesh Sharma is also one of them. He was one of the consistent performers for Punjab. He scored more than 500 runs at a strike rate of 159.24. After Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to injury, the Indian cricket team is looking for a wicket-keeper batsman to replace him and Jitesh’s name was doing the rounds before the West Indies tour.

Ishaan Kishan and Samson selected

However, the BCCI selection committee selected Ishaan Kishan and Sanju Samson as substitutes in white-ball cricket. In a recent conversation, Jitesh spoke openly about his non-selection. In an interview with cricket.com, Jitesh said, “God has a bigger plan for me.” Jitesh was part of the Indian team for the home series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Dravid advised to play according to the situation

Jitesh spoke candidly about his experiences with the team and what he learned from head coach Rahul Dravid. The wicket-keeper batsman said, ‘Rahul (Dravid) sir told me that you are doing very well and we are looking for such players. When I told him that I want to score big runs, he told me in which position you play, runs don’t matter, impact matters. The more you contribute to the win, the more important it will be for the team.

Rahul Dravid gave tips

Jitesh further explains, ‘Dravid sir said that by the time you go out to bat, four or five wickets have already fallen. You go to bat around 7-8 overs, so you can’t do much and just need to believe in your game. You have to take that score to a certain level so that the team can fight for it.