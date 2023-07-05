Godhra Riots: Relief from arrest to Teesta Setalvad till further orders, next hearing in Supreme Court on July 19

In a case related to the 2002 post-Godhra train accident riots, the Supreme Court has Teesta Setalvad granted interim protection from arrest till further orders. Further hearing in the matter will be held on July 19.

Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat government

A bench of Justice BR Gavai, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Dipankar Datta issued a notice to the Gujarat government on Setalvad’s petition challenging the Gujarat High Court order. The bench said, notice should be issued, on which reply should be given by July 19, 2023. Whatever documents the parties want to bring on record, after exchanging them with each other, they should be filed before July 15. The interim order will remain in force till further orders are given.

The Gujarat High Court had ordered Sitwad to surrender immediately.

Significantly, the Gujarat High Court had rejected Setalvad’s regular bail plea and directed him to surrender immediately in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence to implicate innocent people in the post-Godhra (Gujarat) riots cases. was instructed.

Gujarat Riots: Who is Teesta Setalvad and what are her allegations?

Supreme Court changed the decision of the High Court and gave relief from arrest

It is known that in a special hearing held late night on July 1, the Supreme Court had given protection to Setalvad from arrest and stayed the order of the High Court for a week. The bench, in a late-night hearing on July 1, questioned the denial of time to Setalvad to appeal against the High Court order and said that even an ordinary criminal is entitled to some interim relief.