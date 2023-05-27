Gold becomes costlier in Jharkhand, silver is cheaper, know today’s price before buying

There has been an increase in the prices of gold in the bullion market of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. However, today is a good day for those who shop for silver. Because, there has been a slight fall in the price of silver. Silver price in Ranchi today is 76,200 per kg. While yesterday its rate was Rs 76,500. On the other hand, if we talk about the price of gold, then it is 60,060 per 10 grams.

Yesterday the gold price was Rs.60,010. Significantly, for the past several days, the prices of gold and silver are continuously fluctuating. On May 26, the price of 24 carat gold was Rs 48,048 per 8 grams. Similarly, 48,008 on 25 May, 48,384 on 24 May, 48,176 on 23, while the price was stable on 21 and 22 May.

The price is stable in these cities



If we talk about the gold price in other major cities of Jharkhand, then in Hazaribagh, Deoghar and Bokaro, the price of 24 carat gold has been fixed at Rs 59,960 per 10 grams. Let us tell you that for the last several days there is no change in the prices of gold and silver in these cities. Explain that due to excise duty and making charge, the prices of gold and silver keep on changing. The price of gold and silver running in the bullion market is decided on the basis of the review of dollar and rupee in the international market.

How to check the purity of gold



It is very important to check the purity of gold while shopping. In today’s era, the method of checking it has also become very easy. Just for this you have to download the app issued by the government. The name of this app is BIS Care. Through this you can check the purity of gold very easily. Let us tell you that this app is not only for checking the purity of gold, but through this you can get many information including other complaints related to gold and silver.