Gold Price Today: The fall in the price of gold, know what is the latest price

Gold Price Today : If you are planning to buy gold then this news is special for you. Yes… There has been some decline in the price of gold. Gold prices on Monday declined by Rs 9 to Rs 59,345 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid weak demand at the spot spot.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the contract for delivery in the month of August declined by Rs 9, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 59,345 per 10 grams. There was a turnover of 13,744 lots. On the decline in the price of gold, market analysts said that the reduction of their deals by the traders has led to a decline in gold futures prices. Globally, gold declined 0.09 per cent to USD 1,969.20 an ounce in New York.

condition of bullion market in delhi

Amid fall in the prices of precious metals in the international market, gold prices fell by Rs 70 to Rs 60,140 per 10 grams on Monday in the bullion market of the national capital Delhi. This information has been given by HDFC Securities. In the last trading session, gold had closed at Rs 60,210 per 10 grams.

Gold locked in locker can be of great help, apply here for loan on low EMI

What did analyst Saumil Gandhi say

On the other hand, silver gained Rs 230 to Rs 73,280 per kg. HDFC Securities Senior Commodity Analyst Saumil Gandhi said that spot gold prices declined by Rs 70 to Rs 60,140 per 10 grams in Asian trading hours on Monday in the Delhi bullion market. In overseas markets, gold declined to $1,954 an ounce. While silver rose rapidly to $ 24.02 an ounce. Gandhi said the dollar index, recovering from a five-week low, was trading 0.12 per cent higher at 101.96, keeping pressure on gold prices.