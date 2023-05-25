Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold price increased in Jharkhand, silver price fell, know today’s rate

There has been an increase in the price of gold in the bullion market of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. At the same time, the prices of silver have fallen by up to Rs 500. Talking about the price of 10 grams of gold in the capital Ranchi, today it has been fixed at Rs 60,480. Here the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,500.

Whereas, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold has been estimated at Rs 57,600. So, the cost of 8 grams of 24 carat gold is Rs.48,384. Significantly, recently there has been a continuous ups and downs in the prices of gold and silver. Yesterday the gold price of 8 grams 24 carat was Rs 48,384. Whereas before that i.e. 48,176 on 23rd May, 48,424 on 22nd and 21st May, 48,424 on 20th May, 48,008 on 19th May, 48,256 on 18th May were fixed.

Gold price increased again in Jharkhand, silver also shines, know new rate

This is how you can check the purity of gold



If you want to check the purity of gold, then an app has been made by the government for this. Whose name is BIS Care. Through this app you can check the purity of gold. Please tell that this app is not only for checking the purity of gold, through this you can get many information including other complaints related to gold and silver.