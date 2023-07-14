Gold Silver Rate Today: There was a jump in the price of gold and silver in Jharkhand, see today’s new rate

Jharkhand Gold Silver Price Today: In Jharkhand today i.e. on 14 July 2023, tremendous rise in the prices of gold and silver is being seen. The prices of gold which were continuously around 58 thousand rupees. Today it has also crossed the level of 59 thousand rupees. Along with gold, the prices of silver are also seeing a rise. The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold has been fixed at Rs 59,270 in the bullion market of the capital Ranchi. While yesterday its price was Rs 58,910. At the same time, the price of one kg of silver is Rs 79,500 today. While yesterday its price was Rs 77,000.

Know the price of gold and silver in these districts

Gold-silver rate is different in many districts of Jharkhand today. Talking about Dhanbad, today the price of gold in this district is 60,000 whereas the price of silver is 76,500. At the same time, in Deoghar also the price of gold is 60,000 while the price of silver is 76,500. Whereas, today the gold rate in East Singhbhum is Rs 60000 / 10 grams for 24 carat and Rs 55000 / 10 grams for 22 carat.

Gold rate in last ten days in Jharkhand

date – price

13th July 2023 – Rs 60000

12th July 2023 – Rs 59620

11th July 2023 – Rs 59410

10th July 2023 – Rs 59410

09th July 2023 – Rs 59510

08th July 2023 – Rs 59510

07th July 2023 – Rs 59070

06th July 2023 – Rs 59160

05th July 2023 – Rs 59060

04th July 2023 – Rs 47248

Silver rate in last ten days in Jharkhand

date – price

13th July 2023 – Rs 75600

12th July 2023 – Rs 73600

11th July 2023 – Rs 73400

10th July 2023 – Rs 73400

09th July 2023 – Rs 73300

08th July 2023 – Rs 73300

07th July 2023 – Rs 72300

06th July 2023 – Rs 73000

05th July 2023 – Rs 72200

04th July 2023 – Rs 71700

How to check the purity of gold

If you want to check the purity of gold, then an app has been made by the government for this. Whose name is BIS Care. You can check the purity of gold through this app. Please tell that this app is not only for checking the purity of gold, through this you can get many information including other complaints related to gold and silver.

What is the difference between 22 and 24 carat gold?

Let us tell you that 24 carat gold is 99.9 percent pure and 22 carat is about 91 percent pure. Jewelery is prepared by mixing 9% other metals like copper, silver, zinc in 22 carat gold. While 24 carat gold is the purest, please tell that jewelery cannot be made of 24 carat gold. That’s why most shopkeepers sell gold in 22 carat.

how to make gold at home accuracy check

You can also check the purity of gold in your home. can do. for this you Take a piece of uncut porcelain and rub the gold item against it. Assuming it leaves a deep streak, the material is not gold, and if it leaves a brilliant indentation, the object is gold. Apart from this, you can also identify gold with a magnet. When you take the magnet near the gold, it will not stick to the magnet. If there is doubt about the gold that you have, then with the help of a magnet, you can identify the real fake. You have to take the magnet near your gold jewelry, if the jewelry is slightly attracted to the magnet, then you should understand that your jewelry is adulterated.

Must see this before buying gold

If you have gone to the shop to buy gold, then keep these things in mind as well. Actually, you can take the help of hallmarking to identify the real gold. If the hallmark printed on the jewelry is 375, it means the gold has 37.5 percent purity and if the number stamped on it is 585, it means the gold is 58.5 percent pure.

