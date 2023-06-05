Golden job opportunity for the youth of Bihar, job camp will be held here from June 6, 1100 posts will be restored

A large-scale employment camp is being organized by the Supaul District Planning Office of Bihar from June 6. In this, a security company is joining for the restoration of more than 1100 posts. Along with the salary, the facility of PA, PF etc. will also be given by the company.

Camp will be held till June 13

District Planning Officer Ashish Anand told that this employment camp is being organized for 10th, 12th, ITI and graduate pass youth of the district. Separate dates have been fixed for the employment camp. By June 13, youth will be restored by setting up camps across the district. 12th pass and 21 to 37 years of age are prescribed for reinstatement on the post of Supervisor. 10th pass and fail youth can also apply for security guard.

When and where will the camp be held

Ashish Anand told that on June 06, the job camp will start from the District Planning Office. Job camps will be organized at Pipra on June 07 and Kishanpur on June 08, Nirmali on June 09, Triveniganj on June 12 and Raghopur block headquarters on June 13.

will get this much salary

SIS officer Lakshmi Narayan Singh told that tenth pass is mandatory for recruitment in security personnel. Age limit 21 to 37 Height 167.5 cm Salary 17000 to 21000 Work area will be all over India. Told that 12th and Computer DCA is mandatory for recruitment in Security Supervisor. Age limit 21 to 37 years, Height 170 cm Salary, 18000 to 22000 Work area will be all over India.

Sarkari Naukri: There will be 16000 new appointments in this department of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav announced

You have to take these documents with you

Lakshmi Narayan Singh said that all the candidates will be present at the recruitment site with their matriculation marksheet, Aadhaar card, bank passbook. Where after passing all the criteria, they will be given the appointment letter.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6WQ_uH1p1Y) t)supaul news