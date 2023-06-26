Golden job opportunity for the youth of Bihar, more than 40 companies will provide employment in 37 job fairs

There is a golden job opportunity for the youth of Bihar. It has been decided to organize 37 job fairs for employment in the state for the next few months. According to the Labor Resources Department, this employment fair will be held for two days at the district level and then at the divisional level. More than 40 companies will give employment to the youth in the fair.

Where and when will the fair be held

According to officials, Bhagalpur on July 6 and 7, Patna on July 14 and 15, Munger on July 24 and 25, Gaya on July 28 and 29, Muzaffarpur on October 13 and 14, Chhapra on November 1 and 2, November 28 and 29 Purnia, while a divisional level employment fair will be organized in Saharsa on December 7 and 8.

On the other hand, district level employment fair will be organized at Sitamarhi on June 28, Shivhar on June 30, Bettiah on July 3, Motihari on July 5, Buxar on July 8, Bhejpur on July 10, Begusarai on July 12 and Khagaria on July 13.

Will start in these districts from July 17

According to the department, in other districts Nalanda on July 17, Lakhisarai on July 19, Jehanabad on July 21, Banka on July 26, Arwal on July 31, Nawada on August 2, Sheikhpura on August 3, Jamui on August 4, Aurangabad on August 7 District level employment fair will be organized on August 9 at Rohtas (Dalmiyanagar) and on August 11 at Bhabhua (Kaimur). On the other hand, district level employment fair will be organized in Samastipur on October 16, Gopalganj on October 18, Siwan on October 20, Kishanganj on November 6, Araria on November 8, Katihar on November 10, Supaul on December 1 and Madhepura on December 4.

Appointment will be done according to educational qualification

Unemployed youth of the state can take advantage of this scheme by giving interviews in these employment fairs. In the fair, the appointment of youth from eighth pass to ITI, diploma, post graduate pass will be done according to the educational qualification.

