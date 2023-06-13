Gone are the days of ‘rate card’ for jobs, present government’s focus is on ‘security’ of youth’s future: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 13 (Hindustan Times). Accusing the opponents of looting the youth with ‘rate card’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the days of ‘rate card’ for jobs are gone. He said that the present government’s focus is on the ‘security’ of the youth’s future.

The Prime Minister was speaking on Tuesday while addressing the National Employment Fair through video conferencing. Earlier, he distributed appointment letters to 70 thousand newly appointed youth in various government departments and organizations. The Prime Minister said that the National Employment Fair has become the new identity of the present government. He expressed happiness that BJP and NDA ruled states are also organizing similar job fairs regularly. Noting that the golden age of independence has just begun, Modi said it is a very important moment for those who are joining government service as they have the opportunity to contribute in making India a developed country in the next 25 years. is an opportunity.

Modi talked about the evils of nepotism and nepotism politics in the recruitment process. The Prime Minister highlighted the issue of ‘cash for job scams’ and highlighted the details of how a rate card, similar to a menu card in a restaurant, was prepared for each job posting. He also highlighted the ‘land for jobs scam’ where the country’s then railway minister had acquired land in exchange for a job and remarked that the matter is being investigated by the CBI and is pending in the courts. The Prime Minister cautioned the youth of such political parties which practice dynastic politics and loot the youth of the country in the name of jobs.

Modi said, “On one hand we have political parties presenting rate cards for jobs, on the other it is the present government which is protecting the future of the youth. Now the country will decide whether the future of the youth will run through rate card or safeguard.

The Prime Minister asserted that India is a more stable, secure and stronger country than it was a decade ago. He recalled the time when scams and misuse of public were the hallmarks of governance in earlier times. He said, “Today, India is known for its political stability which matters a lot in today’s world. Today the Government of India is recognized as a decisive government. Today, the government is known for its progressive economic and social decisions.” He said that global agencies are accepting work in Ease of Living, Infrastructure Building and Ease of Doing Business.

The Prime Minister talked about the emerging opportunities of employment and self-employment in the economy. He mentioned measures like Mudra Yojana, Startup India, Stand Up India. He said that now these youths are becoming job creators. The Prime Minister said that the campaign to provide government jobs to the youth is unprecedented. Institutes like SSC, UPSC and RRB are giving more jobs with the new system. These institutes are focusing on making the recruitment process simple, transparent and easy. He said that the government has reduced the time cycle of recruitment from 1-2 years to a few months.

Underlining the world’s faith in India and its economy, the Prime Minister said, “Today the whole world is eager to partner with India in its journey of development.” Modi said that foreign investment made in the country promotes production, expansion and establishment of new industries and exports, which leads to a rapid increase in employment opportunities. Highlighting the policies of the present government which have created lakhs of employment opportunities in the private sector, the Prime Minister cited the example of the automobile sector, which contributes more than 6.5 per cent to the country’s GDP. He mentioned that the growth of the automotive industry in India can be seen from the growing exports of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and three and two wheelers to various countries. He informed that the automotive industry which was worth Rs 5 lakh crore ten years back is more than Rs 12 lakh crore today.

Talking about social infrastructure, the Prime Minister cited the example of ensuring availability of safe drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission. He told that about four lakh crore rupees have been spent on Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Prime Minister said that other political parties are trying to divide people in the name of language, while the government is making language a powerful medium for employment. He said that the emphasis on recruitment examinations in the mother tongue is benefiting the youth.