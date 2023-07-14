Good News: 1.25 lakh government employees will be appointed in a year

Kolkata, Amar Shakti: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has announced to give 1.25 lakh government jobs in the next one year. The work on this was stopped due to the panchayat elections, but as soon as the elections are over, the state government has started its exercise. According to state secretariat sources, the West Bengal government has sought a detailed report from each department on the number of employees present in the offices of all government and government-aided institutions in the state. Along with this, information has also been sought about how many posts are vacant.
Information sought about the employees working in the department and the vacant posts
According to the sources of the state secretariat, the personnel and administration department of the state has called for this report. It has been told that information has also been sought about the number of additional secretaries, joint secretaries, co-commissioners, special officers of various departments. Sources have said that this figure is going to be very important in view of the ongoing DA movement in the state and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Chief Minister may announce fresh appointments on vacant posts
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can announce fresh appointments on vacant posts. Along with this, by promoting the officers of the rank of Secretary, instructions can be given to complete various pending works of the State Government soon. This will help in keeping the details of the government’s work in front of the public at the time of Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, 1.25 lakh government employees will be appointed within the next one year.
How many appointments are planned in which department
Primary School – 11,000
Upper Primary School – 14,500
College-University – 2,200
Various Police Posts – 20,000
Constable in Excise Department – 3,000
Group D in various departments – 12,000
Group C in various departments – 3,000
Doctors in Health Department – 2,000
Nurse in Health Department – 7,000
Community Health Worker – 2,000
ASHA workers – 7,000
Anganwadi workers – 9,493
Anganwadi Assistant – 13,926
Other posts in state government – 17,800
