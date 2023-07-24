Good news came from Manipur amid violence, businessmen will get great facility, read details

Manipur News : People across the country are heartbroken by the incidents of violence and misbehavior with women in Manipur. In the last two months, many such news from the state have come out due to which people across the country are worried. This matter is echoing in the House even during the monsoon session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. But, amidst all these bad news, a good news is coming out from Manipur. Yes, there is news that the first goods train arrived from Guwahati on Monday at Khongsang railway station in Tamenlong district of Manipur.

In a significant milestone, the first goods train loaded with essential commodities has been flagged off from Guwahati goods yard, bound for Khongsang Railway Station at Tamenglong. This marks a new era of faster and efficient connectivity for Manipur. My heartfelt gratitude… pic.twitter.com/DYSPrMXl0R

— N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 23, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sends first goods train full of essentials to violence-hit northeastern state

Giving information about the matter, officials said that in view of the shortage of essential commodities due to the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in collaboration with the State Transport Department on Sunday sent the first goods train full of essential commodities to the violence-hit northeastern state. In such a situation, there is a wave of happiness among many people of Manipur due to its operation.

Delighted to witness the momentous arrival of the inaugural goods train at Khongsang Railway Station today. This development heralds a plethora of opportunities for the people of Manipur, promising expedited transportation of goods and essential commodities. The seamless… pic.twitter.com/Exewu7mmJt

— N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 24, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has also tweeted while giving information and wrote that he was happy to see the important arrival of the first goods train at Khongsang Railway Station today. He said that this development would create a lot of opportunities for the people of Manipur and speedy transportation of goods and essential commodities would be facilitated. The Chief Minister said, “The seamless movement of goods will undoubtedly catalyze industrial growth, enhance trade and ultimately enhance the overall quality of life. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for playing an important role in furthering the economic prospects of the state through this important initiative.

Commencement of Jiribam-Imphal new line project

Khongsang station was commissioned in 2022 under the Jiribam-Imphal new line project. Rail service was suspended on May 3 after caste violence broke out in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had told during his visit to Manipur on June 1 that a temporary railway station would be made operational in Khongsang within a few days for the movement of people and goods.

Appointment of a marketing inspector for the convenience of traders

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi Dey said, “A marketing inspector has been specially appointed for the convenience of Manipur-based businessmen so that they can easily book goods through railways. The marketing inspector will be present 24 hours for the problems of traders.

Separate booking of coaches allowed for Manipur

The public relations officer said, “As a special consideration for the state, for the time being, coaches are allowed to be booked separately for Manipur. Already, onion from Maharashtra, potato from West Bengal and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) from Assam have been booked for the state.” He told that in the present scenario this initiative taken by NFR is expected to be of great help to the people of Manipur.

Conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur

More than 160 people have died in the caste violence that broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The Meiteis constitute about 53 percent of Manipur’s population and live mainly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals such as the Nagas and Kukis account for 40 percent and live in the hilly districts.