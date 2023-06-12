Good news for 10th pass students, you can prepare for engineering for free under this scheme of CCL

CCL has demanded online application for Lal-Ladli scheme on June 18. Under this scheme, the company provides free engineering preparation to the students. Selected children on the basis of marks in 10th are admitted in Gandhinagar school of CCL. Students who are shortlisted are later called for document verification. The coaching preparation is done by the IITian authorities.

hostel arrangement



Selected students are made to study by keeping them in hostels. Where many facilities including free schooling, medical are provided to the children. Apart from this, children are also promoted in sports. 10th pass children can appear in this exam. Explain that out of 40 vacant seats, 20 are reserved for boys and 20 for girls. While 80 students are kept in the waiting list. Let us tell that the students willing to take advantage of this scheme should live within 25 km radius of CCL.

what is the essential qualification



Applicants family income should be less than eight lakh rupees. Along with this, it is mandatory for the applicants to get more than 50 percent marks in 10th. Applications with less marks will not be accepted. Nor the children appearing in 10th will be able to appear in this exam. For more information in this regard, you can call the helpline number 0651-2365580. Or you can SMS to [email protected]

How many seats for which category of children



Category Number of Seats

General (for girls) 10

ST 05

sc 02

OBC 03

General (for boys) 10

ST 05

sc 02

OBC 03