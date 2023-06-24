Good news for the candidates who are looking for teacher recruitment in Bihar.

Bihar School Education Department will be recruited for 1,70,461 posts of teachers simultaneously by the Bihar Public Service Commission Recruitment Board. This recruitment process will be for male and female candidates from primary to post graduate teacher. The online application process for teacher recruitment has started from 15 June 2023, which will run till 12 July 2023. For a long time, the candidates were waiting for the recruitment of teachers, for whom this big news has come to the fore.

Female and male candidates interested in recruitment to 1,70,461 posts simultaneously can apply online on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission Bihar Public Service Commission (bpsc.bih.nic.in) before the specified time. Notification has also been issued on the website for direct recruitment. A state in Eastern India From applying for the recruitment of teachers to salary and from the selection process to eligibility, all the necessary information has been given below in detail.

Maximum number of primary teachers will be recruited, eligibility for posts will start from 12th

BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) will recruit the maximum number of 79,943 posts for primary teacher from class 1 to 5. For this, 12th pass qualification is necessary. 32,916 posts will be recruited for class 9-10 secondary teacher, for which graduation plus B.Ed or B.El.Ed. The qualification is necessary and there will be a recruitment process for 57,602 posts for Class 11-12 Post Graduate Teacher, for which the qualification of Post Graduate plus B.Ed or B.El.D is required.

How to do online application process

Go to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission bpsc.bih.nic.in and click on the BPSC Teacher Online Form link. A new window will open with that first fill the application form. After that submit the application fee online. For General and OBC category candidates Rs. 950 and for SC, ST candidates Rs. 400 fee has been fixed. After that submit the form and take a print out of the Bihar Teacher Application Form.

The selection process will be under this rule

Under the teacher recruitment process, candidates in the age limit of 18 to 35 years can participate in the recruitment process. However, age relaxation will be given as per the norms. Under the selection process there will be written test followed by merit list and document verification. Education certificate, identity card, caste certificate, residence certificate, date of birth certificate, passport side photo and employment registration certificate will be required in the necessary documents.

Payment on the basis of seventh pay scale

Selected candidates will be paid salary on the basis of seventh pay scale per month by Bihar Government. 5,200 to 20,200 per month salary will be given.

(This news has been taken directly from the auto generated news feed of the PR agency and no editorial editing has been done by Loktej team.)