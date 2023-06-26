Good news for the residents of Patna, Municipal Corporation will give two percent rebate in tax on online payment

People will get two percent discount on depositing holding tax and garbage charges through online payment in Patna Municipal Corporation. For the convenience of the people, 90 modern toilets will be constructed on use and pay basis at major places in the city. 50 high masts will be installed at various intersections.

campaign for cleanliness

Regarding the arrival of the cleanliness survey team, from July 1 to August 15, on the lines of Indore, my city, my accountability campaign will be run in the entire city. In this, different personnel will be authorized to keep each area clean. 84.60 crore will be spent on various measures to control air pollution in the city. For garbage collection from narrow streets, 10-10 hand carts will be purchased in all wards. In the fourth general meeting of the Empowered Standing Committee of Patna Municipal Corporation on Monday, decisions were taken on 37 agendas.

Construction of toilets and urinals

The city commissioner said that modern toilets and urinals will be constructed at 90 places in the city to eliminate yellow spots and for the convenience of the people. The toilet will have the facility of bathing, touch flushing, greyest feeding room, automatic sanitary napkin etc. About 25 to 30 lakhs will be spent on the construction of a toilet. People will use it on pay and use basis. Different places will cost different amount in construction.

750 hand carts will be bought

The city commissioner said that the corporation itself would buy three hydras to remove illegal advertisements placed at high places in the city. Currently being rented. To collect garbage from the houses in the narrow streets, 10-10 hand carts totaling 750 will be purchased in all the wards. Increasing the number of dogs in the city, emphasis will be given on its de-addiction program. 84.64 crore will be spent on education and publicity, solid waste management, sweeping machine, smog gun machine, garbage machine etc. to control air pollution.

Two percent discount to promote online payment

In order to promote online payment, it was decided to give two percent exemption in holding tax and garbage charges from April to June. The Corporation is in the process of collecting water consumer charges. In this, per household in different categories is Rs 940 for domestic, Rs 1455 for non-domestic and Rs 2095 for businessmen.

My city my accountability campaign will run from July 1 to August 15

The city commissioner told that a team is going to come from the center regarding the cleanliness survey. People can give feedback from July 1. On the lines of Indore, my city, my accountability campaign will be run in the city from July 1 to August 15. An agency will be appointed for the cleanliness of the city. The agency will take care of cow, driver, fuel and maintenance. The expenditure has been increased in the ward offices of councillors. Now every month one thousand rupees will be given. Amin and workers will be made available to strengthen the real estate branch.

These agendas were also discussed

The period of the agency will increase for maintenance and improvement of the corporation’s software. For solid waste management, the ponds will be developed, renovated and beautified with the amount received from the 15th Finance. It was decided to construct a wedding zone on the corporation’s land in Bakri Bazar located at GPO. In the meeting, discussions were held on the PF and ESI deductions of daily, contractual, outsourcing personnel working in the corporation, payment of the amount spent on preparing the ghat for Chaiti Chhath, construction of underground and PCC roads and other agenda.

