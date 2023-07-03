Good News! Mobile phones, TV, fridge, AC became cheaper, government reduced GST rates

GST Rate Reduce On Home Appliances: If you are thinking of buying a smartphone, fridge, TV, AC or any other household item, then there is a good one for you. Giving relief to the general public, the government is going to make many electronic items including TV, fridge cheaper. The Finance Ministry has made a big cut in the GST rates of electronic gadgets and in the coming time all these goods are going to be available cheaply.

On which things the GST rate has been reduced

The central government has reduced the GST rate on many home appliances including mobile phones, refrigerators, washing machines, mixers. The Finance Ministry has released the list of those goods. According to this, 31.3% GST on appliances like mobile phones, LED bulbs, smart TVs, fridges, washing machines has been reduced to 12%. At the same time, 31% GST on geysers, coolers, fans has come down to 18%.

gst reduced on smartphone tv fridge

TVs up to 27 inches also became cheaper

According to the information given by the Ministry of Finance, less money will have to be paid for the purchase of TVs of 27 inches or less. 31.3% GST applicable on 27 inch TV has now become 18%. For your information, let us tell you that the GST rate for TVs of 27 inches and less has been changed. There has been no change in the rate of TVs larger than 27 inches.