Good news: People of Lohardaga’s Birhor community used to wander in the jungle-mountains, now life has changed due to government schemes

Jharkhand News: All the facilities provided by the government are being made available to the people of Birhor community, a primitive tribe located in Kisco block area of ​​Lohardaga district. In Semardih Rugdi Toli Birhor Colony of Kharki Panchayat, 200 people from 30 families live, while 20 Birhor community people from six families live in Kharcha of Deodaria Panchayat. Their main occupation is to make plates and ropes and sell them in the market. On selling one rope, there is an income of Rs.40. Electricity, water, road, toilet and housing scheme have reached the village. Except one or two families, almost all the families have got pucca houses under Birsa and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Two water towers have been installed in the small village. One of which was defective. Which was repaired by the villagers by collecting donations. A water tower is used by people collectively. At the same time, water is being delivered to every house from a water tower.

self-employment initiative

Every family has been given the benefit of toilet scheme by the administration. But due to lack of awareness, most of the people of the village defecate in the open. The condition of some toilets has become dilapidated due to non-use. Ration is delivered by the administration to the homes of the people of Birhor community. These people do not need to go anywhere to get ration. Ration cards have been issued to all the families of the village. At the same time, in order to connect people with self-employment, benefits of goat rearing, piggery and many other schemes are given from time to time by the organization.

People of Birhor community of Semardih told that earlier people used to wander in the jungles and mountains. Those were settled in Semardih in 1997 and the place was named Birhor Colony. In 1997, Ghulam Birhor, Bhairo Birhor and Ganesh Birhor were settled in the village. In which today only Ghulam Birhor is alive. Villagers Lucas Birhor, Ghulam Birhor, Putru Birhor, Bhairav ​​Birhor, Prasad, Jeetram, Jeevan, Sikandar, Ramram, Ratiya Birsai, Prakash, Sohrai and others said that all basic facilities are available in the village. But, due to the absence of a school in the village, the children have to go to another village for their education. There was a school in the village, which was merged with another village. Due to which the children have to go to Semardih, three kilometers away for studies. Due to the distance, most of the children of the village are not able to go to school. On the other hand, there is a problem due to the absence of anganwadi center in the village. Due to non-availability of employment throughout the years, most of the families migrate in search of employment. If employment is made available in the village itself, it will help in stopping migration. People have demanded to repair the damaged metal plate making machine.