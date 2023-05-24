Good News! The 14th installment of PM Kisan will come within 6 days, know who will get the benefit?

Prime Minister’s Honor Fund Crores of farmers of the country are eagerly waiting for the 14th installment. Under the PM Kisan Yojana, the central government transfers 6 thousand rupees directly to the farmers in their bank account in a year. Till now the Modi government at the center has paid the 13th installment to the farmers. But the 14th installment has not yet reached the farmers’ accounts. But if we talk about media reports, then the government is going to give the gift of 14th installment to the farmers in the month of May itself.

All preparations completed by the government

The Central Government has made preparations to give the 14th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi to the farmers across the country. And it is expected that before May 31, the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will be transferred to the bank account of the farmers. The government has also made preparations for this. Data for this has been taken from the states. Very soon the money will be transferred to the accounts of the farmers.

5 to 6 days or maybe 14th installment

The central government can transfer the money of the 14th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana between May 26 and May 31. That is, in the coming 5 to 6 days, the 14th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi will be transferred to the accounts of the farmers.

E-KYC is necessary to get 14th installment

We want to tell the farmer brothers here, if they want to take advantage of the 14th installment of PM Kisan, then first of all you must get your e-KYC done. For this, you have to either go to your nearest CSC center or you can do e-KYC yourself at your home with the help of net. For this you have to go to the official website of PM Kisan. After following the necessary steps, your e-KYC will be done easily.

Check PM Kisan status easily

Kisan Bhai, if you want to check your status in PM Kisan Yojana, then for this you have to go to its official website pmkisan.gov.in. When the Hope page opens, you will have to go to the Farmers Corner section and select the option of Beneficiary Status. After that you can check your status by entering your Aadhaar number or bank account number there.

What is Kisan Samman Nidhi?

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is an ambitious scheme of the Central Government. Under this scheme, a minimum of six thousand rupees is given annually to small and marginal farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this scheme from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on 24 February 2019 and the first installment of two thousand rupees was sent to the accounts of one crore farmers. Under this scheme, every eligible farmer is paid in three installments and the assistance amount is deposited directly into their bank accounts.

PM Kisan Yojana: Get this work done for the 14th installment today itself, money will come into the farmers’ account on this day kisan 14th installment date