Good news: This school of Jamtara is equipped with computer, smart class and ITCT lab, hi-tech education is being done

Jharkhand News: The plus two school of Narayanpur under Jamtara of Santal Pargana has been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Technical facilities like computer, smart class, ITcity Live are available in this school. The children of the block used to live and study in Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro or Deoghar with the desire to get modern education. During this the parents had to empty their pockets. Because studying in other districts is expensive, but when modern facilities started in Narayanpur Plus Two High School, the parents were relieved.

Children of remote villages are also getting technical knowledge along with book knowledge

Now the children of remote villages are also getting book knowledge as well as technical knowledge very easily. Earlier, smart class and computer education was a dream for the people living in the rural areas of Narayanpur, but this one initiative of the government has brought a smile of hope and hope on the faces of many families of the block.

Children studying in a school equipped with smart classes and state-of-the-art facilities

Presently Narayanpur Plus Two High School has total 20 class rooms, out of which 10 are smart class rooms. 17 teachers are working. Apart from this, there are also two nun teaching staff. Overall, children living in remote villages of Narayanpur block are now studying in schools equipped with smart classes and state-of-the-art facilities like the dazzling world of cities. For this parents do not have to empty their pockets.

1200 children are studying

Principal Hemlal Murmu said that Plus Two High School has been taken as a model school. For that the school was equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Computer, ITC lab, smart classes, CCTV camera etc. have been installed in the school. Earlier there was a shortage of teachers. There was a shortage of teachers, especially maths, but now there are enough teachers. Enrollments are increasing this year as compared to last year. At present there are 1200 enrolled children. The enrollment process is also going on. The government has taken a very good step. Due to the high-tech school, a lot of interest is being seen among the children and parents regarding studies.

what do the students say

Nilamuni Marandi says that all the state-of-the-art facilities are present in the school. This makes it very easy for us to study. I am happy that now I am able to get modern education like computer free of cost in the school itself. On the other hand, Prem Mandal says that very good studies are going on in the school. Apart from our books, we are also able to do modern studies. Computers, IT lab and smart classes are getting a lot of benefits.

Along with bookish knowledge, it is also necessary to develop technical knowledge.

Parshuram Mandal of Charkipahari says that along with bookish knowledge, development of technical knowledge is very important for the children. Because it determines the direction of the future. Earlier there was no such arrangement in the block, but now Narayanpur Plus Two School has been made hi-tech. Children are benefiting a lot from this. On the other hand, Vaishakhi Devi of Nauhthiya says that she used to be very worried about giving better education to the children. Because now the world has become very high-tech. At such a time, our children were forced to stay outside and study due to lack of state-of-the-art facilities. Now facilities have been made in Narayanpur High School. Our children will be able to take additional education.

