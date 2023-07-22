Good News: Type-1 diabetes students are allowed to carry insulin and glucometer in class, orders of UP government

Lucknow: In view of the dangers of type-1 diabetes in children, the Yogi government has issued orders to carry insulin and glucometer in the class. The government has decided to implement the instructions of the National Child Rights Protection Government of India in the state. In this regard, the Basic Education Department has given instructions to all Divisional Education Directors (Basic) and District Basic Education Officers to carry insulin and glucometer.

Instructions implemented in all schools of UP

The chairman of the National Child Rights Protection Commission had appealed to the state government to take action for the control of type-1 diabetes in the students of 0 to 19 years. Under this, a letter has been written on behalf of Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand to Joint Director of Education (Basic) Ganesh Kumar to issue necessary guidelines on this. It has been decided to implement it in the schools run by Basic Education in the entire state.

teachers need to be aware

Children with type 1 diabetes may need to check blood sugar, inject insulin, take a mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack, or perform diabetes and care activities when prescribed by a physician, according to these instructions. Teachers should be allowed to do this in class during exams or otherwise. In addition, the child may participate in sports as per medical advice.

here are the instructions

Medical equipment can be taken even during examinations

Children suffering from type-1 diabetes who are appearing in school exams and other competitive exams can be given this exemption.

be allowed to carry sugar tablets with you

Medicines, fruits, snacks, drinking water, some biscuits, peanuts, dry fruits should be kept with the teacher in the examination hall so that they can be given to the children during the examination if required.

Staff should allow children to take a glucometer and glucose test strips with them into the examination hall, which can be kept with the invigilator or teacher.

Children should be allowed to test blood sugar and consume the above items as needed

Children using CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring), FGM (Flash Glucose Monitoring) and insulin pumps should be allowed to keep these devices during the exam, as they are attached to the child’s body. If a smartphone is required for their reading, then this smartphone can be given to the teacher or invigilator for monitoring the blood sugar level.

Most type-1 diabetes in India

In a letter written by the National Child Rights Protection Commission to the education department of the state government, it has been said that according to the Diabetes Atlas 2021 data of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), India has the highest number of children suffering from type-1 diabetes in the world. A total of 8.75 lakh people in India are struggling with this. In South East Asia, this number of children suffering from this disease between 0 and 19 years can be more than 2.4 lakhs.

Special care is necessary for children suffering from type-1 diabetes

People suffering from type-1 diabetes need to take insulin injections 3-5 times a day and sugar test 3-5 times. Negligence in this can become a factor in physical and mental health as well as other challenges. Children spend one-third of their time in schools, so it is the duty of schools to ensure special care for children suffering from type 1 diabetes.