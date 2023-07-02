Good news: Waiting list of teachers will be recruited for 2000 posts, counseling for TGT-PGT from July 10

Teacher’s Recruitment: Relief news is coming out for the TGT-PGT candidates in Uttar Pradesh who are lying in the waiting list. Even after selection in the recruitment of Trained Graduate (TGT) and Lecturer (PGT) 2016 and 2021 in Aided Secondary Aided Schools, many selected had not taken charge. Due to this, about two thousand posts of teachers were left vacant.

In such a situation, the exercise to fill these posts from the waiting list has started. The process of counseling for appointment to these posts will be held in the Directorate of Education from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm on July 10. There are 791 posts in TGT 2016 and 1056 in TGT 2021. Whereas in PGT 2016, 90 posts and in PGT 2021 also about 90 posts are vacant. They are being verified.

Committee has been formed

Director of Secondary Education Dr. Mahendra Dev has issued instructions regarding counseling. According to the issued order, a three-member committee has been constituted to allot the institution to the candidates according to the order of preference. Additional Director of Secondary Education has been made the chairman of the committee. Apart from this, Deputy Education Director Secondary-2, Member Secretary and Deputy Education Director Secondary-3 have been made members of the committee. The details of cutoff (coefficient) and vacant posts will be issued separately to the candidates appearing in the counseling on the departmental website www.madhyamikshiksha.upsdc.gov.in.

Time Table for Counseling-TGT-2016



July 10 – Hindi and Home Science

July 11 – Social Science

July 12 – Sanskrit, Urdu, music playing, agriculture and physical education

July 13 – Mathematics and English – July 13

July 14 – Science and Biology

TGT – 2021

July 17 – Hindi

July 18 – Sanskrit, Urdu and Science

July 19 – English

July 20 – Mathematics

July 21 – Home Science, Art, Music Singing and Music Playing

July 24 – Commerce, Agriculture, Physical Education, Tailoring and Biology

July 25 – Social Science

pgt

July 26 – English, Physics, Hindi, Chemistry, Sanskrit, Commerce, Biology, Mathematics, Civics, History, Economics, Psychology, Pedagogy, Geography, Arts, Music, Home Science and Physical Education.