Good rainfall in many districts of Jharkhand, flood situation in rivers, heavy rain expected in these areas

Monsoon is active in almost all areas of Jharkhand. Due to this it is raining in the entire state. According to the Meteorological Center, the maximum rainfall (more than 90 mm) has been received in Jagannathpur area of ​​Chaibasa in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, more than 89 mm of rain has been recorded in Gumla and 70 mm in Bano. There was heavy rain in some areas of the capital as well.

In many districts, there is a situation of flood in the hilly rivers due to the rains since two days. While crossing the North Koel river flowing from Tendar in Gumla district, two tractor drivers got stuck in the river. The villagers saved the lives of two youths trapped in it by taking them out of the middle of the river with a rope. Tractors are stuck in the river.

It is raining due to cyclonic circulation



Abhishek Anand, scientist in charge of the meteorological center, has said that there is cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there has been good rain in the southern areas of the state. Around July 18, a low pressure area is seen forming in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there may be good rains in different parts of the state for a day or two. Heavy to very heavy rain may occur at isolated places in Simdega and Gumla. There are chances of good rains in some areas of Jamshedpur, Khunti and Ranchi.