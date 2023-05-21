Good treatment will be available cheaply in government hospital, Union Minister of State for Health reached Agra and assured

Agra. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Professor SP Singh Baghel has said that people should get treated in government hospitals if they fall ill. Treatment is cheap and good in government hospitals. Those who are doctors are also very educated and selected. He was addressing the media at his residence after getting the new responsibility on Sunday. Stating his priority, he said that he will continue to work continuously to improve health services across the country. Professor Baghel thanked PM Modi for getting the responsibility of the Minister of State.

It is better to get treatment in SN Medical College

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said during the press conference that during the Corona period, people had thought it better to get treatment in SN Medical College than in private hospitals. People also got cured in SN Medical College. He got cheap treatment. In the government of Modi and Yogi, treatment facilities have increased in government hospitals. People have started increasing their faith in government hospitals. Better steps are being taken.

Increase in PGI-AIIMS in Modi era as compared to 66 years

A lot of work has been done in the health sector. Medical colleges have opened 10 times in 9 years. From the point of view of health facilities, if the country is divided into three periods, then before the year 1947, after that and from 2014 till now, more work has been done in the health sector during the tenure of PM Modi. After the year 2014, there has been an increase in PGI, AIIMS during the tenure of PM Modi as compared to the last 66 years.

Government hospitals lost dignity in SP-BSP government

Targeting the opposition parties, Prof. SP Singh Baghel said that as far as Uttar Pradesh is concerned, government hospitals had lost their dignity in the SP and BSP governments. CM Yogi is returning that lost dignity by providing better health facilities. The plan to open district hospital in every district is taking a concrete form. People are benefiting from this. Earlier, Union Minister of State for Health Professor SP Singh Baghel was warmly welcomed by the workers on his arrival at Agra Cantt station. The workers laden Professor Baghel with flower garlands.