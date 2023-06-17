Goods train passed over an old man at Paharpur station in Gaya, but not a single scratch came

Went. The lines written by Saint Kabir ‘Jaako rakhe saiyaan maar sake na koi’ proved to be true when a man nearly lost his life at Paharpur station in Gaya district on Saturday due to his negligence but then his life was saved. In fact, a goods train passed over 65-year-old Balo Mahato at the railway station, but there was not even a single scratch on the body of the old man. This incident shocked the senses of the people present there.

According to the information received, this incident took place on Saturday at Paharpur railway station of Gaya-Koderma railway section at 10.30 am. When an elderly man of 65 years was crossing the railway track from under the goods train, during this time the goods train standing on the platform started moving and the old man was killed. But he showed understanding and lay down on the track, due to which his life was saved. Went. During this, for a moment, it seemed that the old man had lost his life, but when the train left and he looked safe, the people present on the spot came to life. During this whole incident, the old man did not even get a scratch.