Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced, Google will invest $ 10 billion in India

Google News: Multinational technology company Google will set up its global fintech operations center at Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City in Gujarat. This announcement was made by Google Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday. Sundar Pichai also said that his company will continue to invest in India through the US$10 billion India Digitization Fund.

Google to set up global fintech operations center in Gujarat: Pichai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to America at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. Apart from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, PM Modi also met several other CEOs including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and AMD CEO Lisa Su. Sundar Pichai said, today we are announcing the opening of our Global Fintech Operations Center in GIFT City, Gujarat. This will strengthen India’s fintech leadership, in which UPI and Aadhaar have an important role to play. We will build on that foundation and take it to the world stage.

India has made exciting progress: Pichai

Indian-origin CEO Sundar Pichai said it is exciting to see the progress the country has made, especially in the area of ​​Digital India and economic opportunity. Pichai said, I met the Prime Minister in December and we continued our conversation. We shared that Google is investing US$10 billion in India’s Digitization Fund and we continue to invest through this, including in companies working on artificial intelligence (AI). Under that we have the initiative of 100 languages. We are bringing ‘bot’ to more Indian languages ​​very soon.

Pichai said this about Digital India

Sundar Pichai said that Prime Minister Modi’s vision for Digital India is ahead of time. Pichai said, now I see it as a blueprint that other countries are also trying to follow. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet that Prime Minister Modi invited Pichai to explore further avenues of cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, fintech and cyber security products and services as well as mobile device manufacturing in India. The ministry said that Prime Minister Modi and Sundar Pichai also discussed collaboration between Google and educational institutions in India to promote research and development and skill development. In July 2020, Google announced plans to invest US$10 billion in India over the next five to seven years.