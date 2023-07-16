Google Doodle Today: Who was Zarina Hashmi? Google is celebrating 86th birthday

Google Doodle Today on Zarina Hashmi’s 86th Birthday: If you would have opened Google this morning, you would have got to see a very beautiful doodle in it. Seeing the doodle, you must be interested as to what it is after all. If this curiosity has entered your mind too, then tell that Google is celebrating Zarina Hashmi’s 86th birthday on its platform today. Zarina was born on this day in the year 1937 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Let us tell you that Zarina was quite famous for her prominent personalities in minimalist style. Before the partition of the country, she and her four siblings lived in India, but after the partition of the country in 1947, Zarina was forced to move to Karachi, Pakistan with her family.

Married at the age of 21



Zarina Hashmi was just 21 when she got married to a young diplomat. After marriage, she had set out to travel the world. During her journey, Zarina traveled to Bangkok, Paris and Japan. It was here that he was exposed to printmaking and modernist and abstract art trends.

participated in the feminist movement



Zarina went to live in New York City in the year 1977. Here she became a strong supporter of women artists. Soon she became a member of the Heresies Collective. If you do not know, then let us tell you that it was a feminist magazine and it examined the relationship between politics, art and social justice. Shortly after, Zarina became a professor at the New York Feminist Art Institute. After becoming a professor, she provided equal opportunities for female artists to study. In the year 1980, he joined A.I.R. I cooperated in the co-operation of the exhibition. The gallery was titled, “Dialectics of Alienation: An Exhibition of Third World Women Artists from the United States”. The works of various artists were displayed in this exhibition and women artists were also given a very important place in it.

long list of achievements



If we look at the list of successes of Zarina Hashmi, then it was very long. During the year 1980, she was made a board member of the New York Feminist Art Institute. After becoming a board member, her life began as a feminist artist journalist. He worked on this department for a long time. Zarina died on 25 July 2020 in London due to Alzheimer’s disease.