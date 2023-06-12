Google increased its employees’ tension, sent email on attendance and performance

Google Email to Employees: Tech sector’s top company Google has asked its employees to come to office and work. Alphabet-owned company Google sent an email to employees saying that the company expects most employees to return to the office on a regular basis. The company’s Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi wrote in an email that working together in the same room has a positive effect.

Company will send reminder to employees

Google’s Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi said that their attendance will also be made the basis in the work performance evaluation of the employees. He said that the team will send reminders to those employees who do not come to the office regularly. At the same time, Google’s software engineer Chris Schmidt issued a statement on behalf of the Alphabet Workers Union, saying, the interests of the employees have been ignored by changing the rules related to our performance evaluation.

Alphabet Workers Union raised its voice

Schmidt, a Google engineer, said the company’s return-to-office policy ignored employees’ life circumstances. He said the Alphabet workers union, with more than 1,400 members, is raising its voice to shape the policies that affect our lives to create clear, transparent and fair working conditions for all.